Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddharth Gupta Starrer Shows Decent Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹1.85 Crore

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) has surprised one and all with its collection. The film doesn't feature a big name, nor was it promoted well before the release. However, the word-of-mouth is helping the movie. It took a low opening at the box office, but because of the positive reviews and word of mouth, the Hardik Gajjar directorial has been performing well.

According to Sacnilk, on its day six, Tuesday, as expected, the film showed a jump and collected Rs. 1.85 crore net at the box office in India. The film in six days has collected Rs. 10.57 crore.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Budget

The makers of Krishnavataram Part 1 have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie. However, initially, some reports suggested that it is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. But a few reports claim that the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore.

Read Also Krishnavataram Part 1 Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

If we look at the star cast and the minimal pre-release promotion, then the collection of Rs. 10.57 crore in six days is quite good. However, if we consider the budget to be Rs. 40 crore, then the collection is a bit underwhelming.

The movie surely needs to be steady at the box office in the coming days to collect a decent amount.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Tax-Free In UP

A few days ago, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, watched Krishnavataram Part 1 and he announced that the movie will be tax-free in the state.

While sharing the news with everyone, the makers had posted, "With immense gratitude, we are honoured to share that Krishnavataram has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji 🙏 Thank you for supporting a film that brings alive our heritage, our culture and the story of Shri Krishna for audiences across generations (sic)."