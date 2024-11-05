Kozhipannai Chelladurai OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Kozhipannai Chelladurai OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kozhipannai Chelladurai stars Aegan and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The film was first premiered at the 22nd Oakland International Film Festival, and later, it released in theatres on September 20, 2024. Now, the film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kozhipannai Chelladura?

The Tamil film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Plot

The film centres around Chelladurai, whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his mother, Chitra, is involved in an extramarital affair. The situation escalates further when she decides to abandon him and his sister. Faced with this crisis, Chelladurai takes on the responsibility of caring for his sister and seeks employment to ensure their survival. The film is set in Thenni District and explores the themes of sacrifice, family, close relationships, and resilience.

Cast and production of Kozhipannai Chelladura

The film features Aegan as Chelladurai, Aishwarya Dutta as Chitra, Yogi Babu as Periyasamy, Bava Chelladurai as Mohan, Brigida Saga as Senthamaraiselvi, Kutti Puli Dinesh as Chelladurai's friend, Manasvi Kottachi as Maheshwari, Mohan Babu as Village Man, and Leo Sivakumar as Mohan's son among others.

Kozhipannai Chelladura is written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The film is produced by D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House. Ashokraj has done the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad has edited the film. N R Raghunanthan has composed the music and Sakthi Film Factory has distributed the film.