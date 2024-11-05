Born For The Spotlight OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Born For The Spotlight OTT Release Date | Trailer

Born For The Spotlight is an upcoming Taiwanese language series starring Hsieh Ying-Xuan, Cheryl Yang, and Hsueh Shih-ling in the lead roles. It had its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival and will air on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Born For The Spotlight?

The series will be released on November 7, 2024, and can be watched on Netflix.

Plot

The series revolves around two young women, Chou Fan and Hsueh Ya-chih, who strive to achieve their dreams in a world dominated by glamour, superficiality, talent, and stardom. It highlights the challenges they encounter and reveals the harsh realities of the glamorous world.

Cast and production of Born for the Spotlight

The cast of the series includes Hsieh Ying-xuan as Hsueh Ya-chih, Hsueh Shih-ling as Tzu-chi, Cheryl Yang as Chou Fan, Chung Hsin-ling as Ms Chubby, RD Huang as Gecko, Chan Tzu-hsuan as Ms Pumpkin, Angela Lee as TB, Annie Chen as Hsin-ni, Cherry Hsieh as a veteran soap opera star, Zhan Huai-yun as a young hotel bellboy, and Yang Kuei-mei among others.

It is directed and written by Yen Yi-wen and Kitten Huang. Ding Chang-yu has produced the series under Third Man Entertainment.