Cellar Door OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cellar Door OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cellar Door is a horror thriller film starring Jordana Brewster as Sarah and Scott Speedman as John. It released in limited theatres across the US on November 1, 2024, and received mixed reviews form the audiences and critics. The film is also streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Cellar Door?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but currently, it is only available on rent for Rs 149.

Plot

The film follows a young man named John, who promises his wife, Sarah, that he will buy the perfect house and let her live the life she dreams of. They find a beautiful house and decide to visit it, hoping to make a purchase.

Things take an exciting turn when Claymore, the owner of the house, offers it to them for free, but with one simple condition: they must not open the cellar. John agrees to this condition and throws a grand party in their new home. After a few days, the couple begins to experience strange occurrences in the house, which prompts them to open the cellar. What happens next unfolds in the film.

Cast and production of Cellar Door

The cast of the film includes Jordana Brewster as Sarah, Scott Speedman as John, Addison Timlin as Alyssa, and Laurence Fishburne as Claymore, among others. The horror thriller film is directed by Vaughn Stein. Lori Evans Taylor has written the film with Sam Cott has written the film. Cellar Door is produced by Tom Butterfield, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Craig Perry, and John Papsidera. Lionsgate has distributed the film.