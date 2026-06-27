'Koi Partiality Nahi Hogi': Sunita Ahuja On Participating In Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa | FPJ Exclusive

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has started streaming on Netflix. The show is backed by Ekta Kapoor, and actor Govinda's wife and YouTuber Sunita Ahuja has participated in it. Before entering the reality show, Sunita interacted with The Free Press Journal and spoke to us about why she said yes to the show, whether she has planned any strategy, and more...

What made you say yes to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

I said yes to Lock Upp only for Ekta Kapoor because she loves me a lot and I love her a lot. Also, Netflix is my favourite channel; that's why I said yes.

What strategy are you planning for the show?

I haven't thought of any strategy for the show. Main jaisi ho, waise ho, main kya hi planning karungi. Jo OG Sunita hai woh aap logo ko dekhne mil jayegi.

With a filmy background, do you think the audience would feel that the makers are partial towards you?

I don't think so. It is a game show. Jo jeetega wahi aage badhega. Koi partiality nahi hogi iss show mein. Honesty will be there in the show.

Have you watched season 1 of the show?

No, I haven't watched season 1. I am just waiting to see how I will perform in this show. I will try to give my level best because I know I will enjoy the show.

Before the show started, Netflix had only revealed the names of a few contestants, including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary. But, with Sunita Ahuja joining Lock Upp, we can surely expect some drama in the reality show.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm on Netflix.