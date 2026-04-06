'Kitni Khoobsurat Hai': Arshad Warsi's Daughter Zene Steals The Show At Recent Award; Netizens Mesmerised By Her Beauty - Watch Video

Arshad Warsi's Daughter Zene At An Award Function | Instagram

Actor Arshad Warsi has two kids, a daughter, Zene Zoe Warsi, and a son, Zeke Warsi. On Sunday, at the red carpet of an award function, Arshad came with his daughter, and Zene surely stole the show, as she looked gorgeous. The star kid's mesmerising beauty and smile have grabbed the attention of the netizens.

The videos of Zene from the red carpet have gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Netizens Praise Zene Warsi's Beauty

Well, Zene has become the talk of the town. Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Handsome Papa ki Beautiful Beti,,,❤️❤️❤️God bless you Always (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Kitne khoobsurat hai masallah (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Kab Debu karne wali Hai😍?? Ekadam hot hai🔥❤️ (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While netizens are excited to watch her on the big screens, it will be interesting to see whether Zene will make her Bollywood debut soon.

Arshad Warsi Movies

Arhasd has been a part of the film industry for three decades. He has starred in many super hit films like Munna Bhai franchise, Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB, Dhamaal, Ishqiya, and others.

The actor has many interesting films lined up like Dhamaal 4, Welcome to the Jungle, King, and Golmaal 5. While Dhamaal 4, Welcome To The Jungle, and King is slated to release this year, Golmaal 5 will hit the big screens in 2027.

Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26, Dhamaal 4 will hit the big screens on July 3, and King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Arhasd has also left a mark on OTT with series like Asur, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and others.