Kirti Kulhari To Make International Film Debut With Sach Is Life

Actor Kirti Kulhari is set to go international with her latest feature Sach is Life. The slice of life film, based on the extraordinary true events of an Indian immigrant family based out of the US, will mark Kirti's international debut.

Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, Sach is Life is based on the original life story of the Munshi family. The film is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat, Rahul Bhat, Red Bison Productions located in Princeton, New Jersey.

According to the makers, Sach is Life narrates the compelling tale of a devoted couple who remain united in their determination to provide their three year old son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life that he deserves.

Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of the mother, Daisy Munshi, said she is thrilled to star in the film and feels special that Sach is Life marks her international debut.

The actor, known for her powerful performances in projects like Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice, Pink and Human, said Sach is Life chronicles a story of rising above one's circumstances to unleash the "power of unconditional love, celebrate human spirit and to always hold on to that little thing called hope".

"The makers are from the US but it's an Indian story. I'm extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the US and to work in an environment outside of India. I'll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of," Kirti said in a statement.

Sach is Life is gearing to go on floors next year around April. The film will be shot in Kashmir, New Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York.

Kirti said she's currently in New York and has been prepping for the film for the last two-three months.

"I was in Houston, Texas in August where my writer-director lives. We met up a few times. We started going through the script scene by scene, totally going into the depths of every scene and getting to know the characters and the tone of the film."

Before Sach is Life goes on floors, Kirti said the plan is to "extensively workshop" and relentlessly work on the script, to bring the inspiring story to life. As part of the prep, she is also scheduled to meet Daisy Munshi, whose character she is set to portray.

"This is also the first time I am playing a real-life character. The family lives in Albany. We are meeting the whole family, especially Daisy ji whose character I am playing and her son, Sachin Munshi. That's a big part of the prep that I am really looking forward to. I think it will give me a lot of understanding of her story.

"I will also get to understand her personality, just by observing her, her mannerisms. It's a very challenging, tough, intense role and I know that the only way I can do this is by going all in," she added.

Sach is Life also co-stars actor Jim Sarbh. Further details about the film are awaited.

