Kirti Kulhari Birthday: 5 Roles in Films and OTT that prove she's an exceptional actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

One of B-town's most underrated and lesser utilized actors, Kirti Kulhari in a 13-year long career has done very limited roles, so far. But each one of them have left an indelible impression in the minds of the audiences. We, however, pick her five best acts that are revisiting over and over again, Look ahead

Instagram

Falak Ali in Pink - The tense courtroom scene where Falak has to answer invasive questions about her private life to seek justice for her friend can move the weakest to tears. Kirti was so good in that scene

As the titular role in Indu Sarkar - In one of her career's most underrated and under reviewed performances, Kirti painted a stoic image of strength and resolve when a conflict in ideologies turns her against her husband

Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur in Uri: The Surgical Strike - In a brief cameo, Kirti left the viewers wanting for more screen space for the actor in the film. Many were also quick to notice the underlying chemistry that the actor shared with Vicky Kaushal's character in the film

Anuradha Chandra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors - As the long-suffering victim of marital rape and domestic violence, Kirti's deafening silence made the loudest noise in the series

Dr. Saira Sabharwal in Human - As the ambitious and accountable medico, Kirti was a picture of grit and determination in this Moses Singh directed web series

Besides the mentioned projects, Kirti has also done commendable work in the series 'Four More Shots Please' and 'Bard of Blood'

Instagram

The actor is now prepping for her untitled next with R. Madhavan

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Video: Kirti Kulhari's new look transformation shocks internet, unimpressed netizens say ‘What a...
Find out More