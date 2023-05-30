Kirti Kulhari Birthday: 5 Roles in Films and OTT that prove she's an exceptional actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
One of B-town's most underrated and lesser utilized actors, Kirti Kulhari in a 13-year long career has done very limited roles, so far. But each one of them have left an indelible impression in the minds of the audiences. We, however, pick her five best acts that are revisiting over and over again, Look ahead
Falak Ali in Pink - The tense courtroom scene where Falak has to answer invasive questions about her private life to seek justice for her friend can move the weakest to tears. Kirti was so good in that scene
As the titular role in Indu Sarkar - In one of her career's most underrated and under reviewed performances, Kirti painted a stoic image of strength and resolve when a conflict in ideologies turns her against her husband
Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur in Uri: The Surgical Strike - In a brief cameo, Kirti left the viewers wanting for more screen space for the actor in the film. Many were also quick to notice the underlying chemistry that the actor shared with Vicky Kaushal's character in the film
Anuradha Chandra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors - As the long-suffering victim of marital rape and domestic violence, Kirti's deafening silence made the loudest noise in the series
Dr. Saira Sabharwal in Human - As the ambitious and accountable medico, Kirti was a picture of grit and determination in this Moses Singh directed web series
Besides the mentioned projects, Kirti has also done commendable work in the series 'Four More Shots Please' and 'Bard of Blood'
The actor is now prepping for her untitled next with R. Madhavan
