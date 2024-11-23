Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Married To Fiance Diiksha Nagpal In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Kinshuk Vaidya, who rose to fame with his stint in Shakalaka Boom Boom as a child artist is now a married man. The actor tied the knot yesterday, i.e, on the 22nd of November, 2024, with his long time girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal.

Kinshuk and Diiksha got married in Alibaug, Maharastrha in a traditional Maharastrian wedding set up. While neither Diksha nor Kinshuk announced their wedding date on their social media handles, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Kinshuk's close friend and a few other friends of the couple shared glimpses from their wedding ceremony on their social media handles. From the haldi ceremony to their wedding nuptials, the couple looked head over heels in love with each other. Diksha opted for a yellow and red saree, on the other hand, Kinshuk opted for an off white sherwani on his big day. The couple is yet to announce their wedding on their social media handles.

Have a look at the glimpses here:

On the work front, while Kinshuk has been a part of various popular shows like 'Woh Toh Hai Albela,' Radha Krishna, Karn Sangini and more, Diksha is a choreographer and has choreographed quite a lot of popular dance numbers. Diksha also recently shared a picture with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyya 3.

Diksha and Kinshuk got engaed in August 2024 and have always kept their relationship lowkey.