King FIRST Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Rugged Avatar With Silver Hair, Bloodied Face & Shades Of Jawan Meets Animal– VIDEO

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday on Sunday, November 1, director Siddharth Anand, with whom the superstar previously collaborated on Pathaan, unveiled the first look of Shah Rukh's much-anticipated film King, showcasing the actor in a dark, high-octane action avatar that redefines style, charisma, and thrills.

The 1.11-minute video features Shah Rukh Khan holding a King of Hearts card in his hand; he flips it toward the camera and delivers a set of chilling lines that perfectly capture the intense tone of the film. "Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon," Khan was hearing saying.

The teaser also showcases Shah Rukh Khan performing high-octane action sequences and ruthlessly taking down his enemies, evoking shades of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Sporting silver hair amid scenes of bloodshed and chaos, the superstar exudes a fierce aura. The first look concludes with the tagline, 'A New Shah Rukh Khan Experience.'

Later, King Khan is seen exiting a prison with a confident smirk, walking away as the screen fades to black. His silver-haired look also brings back memories of his 2023 blockbuster Jawan.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

King is set to release in 2026.