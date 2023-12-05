 Kim Kardashian To Play Divorce Lawyer In Ryan Murphy's Next Legal Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKim Kardashian To Play Divorce Lawyer In Ryan Murphy's Next Legal Drama

Kim Kardashian To Play Divorce Lawyer In Ryan Murphy's Next Legal Drama

In addition to this, Kim is involved in the production of a comedy film called The Fifth Wheel

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

American media personality Kim Kardashian is all set to portray the role of a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama.

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the legal drama has been given a series commitment at Hulu -- which also airs reality series 'The Kardashians', and will see Kim Kardashian play a successful divorce lawyer who leads an all-woman law firm in Los Angeles.

Jon Robin Baitz, the showrunner of the Truman Capote-focused upcoming season of Murphy's "Feud," will write the series alongside Joseph Baken, a writer on "AHS" spinoff "American Horror Stories." Further details about the project are still awaited.

Read Also
Kim Kardashian In Golden Bikini Turns Up The Heat; See Her Night Pool Photos
article-image

Apart from this, Kim is also working on a comedy film titled 'The Fifth Wheel,' in which she will be seen playing an outsider in a group of four other women friends. After a competitive bidding war, the film landed at Netflix in November, Variety reported.

The Kardashian-led Hulu series will be Murphy's first new Disney project since entering an overall deal with the company in June after exiting his Netflix deal.

Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and now Hulu's "The Kardashians," but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool.

Read Also
Did Kim Kardashian Meet Ex-Husband Kanye West's New Wife In Tokyo?
article-image

She has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms ranging from "How I Met Your Mother" to "30 Rock" and "2 Broke Girls," and "Ocean's 8." But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: in 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film, "Disaster Movie;" in 2009, she booked one episode of "CSI: NY;" and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of "Drop Dead Diva."

Read Also
Purple Serum: Kim Kardashian's Secret To Teeth Whitening; Here Are Other Methods
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Armaan Malik SLAMS Trolls Who 'Judged' Him For Calling Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Actor' Amid Animal...

Armaan Malik SLAMS Trolls Who 'Judged' Him For Calling Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Actor' Amid Animal...

Chennai Floods: Aamir Khan Rescued After Being Stranded For Over 24 Hours; Visuals Surface

Chennai Floods: Aamir Khan Rescued After Being Stranded For Over 24 Hours; Visuals Surface

Kalki Koechlin DELETES X Account To Stay Away From 'Hate & Disinformation' Amid Israel-Palestine...

Kalki Koechlin DELETES X Account To Stay Away From 'Hate & Disinformation' Amid Israel-Palestine...

Step Inside Saif Ali Khan's ₹800 Cr Pataudi Palace Where Animal Was Shot

Step Inside Saif Ali Khan's ₹800 Cr Pataudi Palace Where Animal Was Shot

Kim Kardashian To Play Divorce Lawyer In Ryan Murphy's Next Legal Drama

Kim Kardashian To Play Divorce Lawyer In Ryan Murphy's Next Legal Drama