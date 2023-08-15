Kim Kardashian In Golden Bikini Turns Up The Heat; See Her Night Pool Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Kim Kardashian, the reality star and fashion icon, continues to stun with her sexy photoshoots.
Recently, Kim shared a series of glamorous photos by a swimming pool, showing off her shiny golden bikini and flowing hair.
Despite the luxurious backdrop, the photos reveal Kim didn't actually take a swim.
The pictures feature Kim posing in various settings, including the poolside, on a bicycle, and scrolling through her phone.
These night-time photos were taken at a lavish mansion in Puglia, as Kim captioned them "Nite swim in Puglia."
Fans commented on the staged nature of the shoot, with some noting the perfect lighting and camera crew.
Kim's fans showered her with compliments, calling her an 'Armenian Barbie' and a 'baddie.'
Beyond photoshoots, Kim was recently spotted at a Drake concert, joined by half-sister Kendall Jenner, rumored beau Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson.
Kim's lingerie line, Skims, achieved a significant milestone with a funding round valuing the company at $4 billion.
