8 Must-Watch Lee Junho K-Dramas: King The Land To Good Manager

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Lee Junho, a multifaceted talent who shines both on-screen and on the stage as a member of the renowned K-pop group 2PM, has consistently captivated audiences with his acting prowess and magnetic presence.
Instagram-Twitter
From heartwarming romances to intense thrillers, here are 8 K-dramas and movies that beautifully showcase his acting versatility and captivating charm.
1. King The Land (2023): Lee Junho charms his way into hearts in this romantic comedy where he portrays Gu Won, an unexpected hotel guest who turns out to be the new boss. His chemistry with Sa Rang (YoonA), a cheerful concierge, adds delightful sparks to the storyline. Available on [Netflix].
2. The Red Sleeve (2021): In this historical drama, Lee Junho steps into the role of King Jeongjo, entwined in a poignant love story with his court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). The drama received accolades, including Lee Junho's Best Actor win at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Watch it on [Viki].
3. Good Manager (2017): Lee Junho's collaboration with Namgoong Min in this comedy-drama leads to an engaging narrative about combating corruption. As Seo Yool, he teams up with Kim Sung Ryong (Namgoong Min) to tackle injustices. The duo's dynamic chemistry earned them the Best Couple award at the KBS Drama Awards. Stream it on [Viki].
4. Just Between Lovers (2017): Lee Junho's emotional depth shines in this melodrama, where he plays Lee Kang Doo, a survivor of a tragic accident. His poignant connection with Ha Moon Soo (Won Jin Ah) forms the heart of this healing romance. Tune in to [Viki] for this heartfelt drama.
5. Confession (2019): The suspense-filled thriller "Confession" features Lee Junho as Choi Do Hyun, a lawyer determined to clear his father's name from a murder case. His compelling portrayal captures the essence of the drama's intricate plot. Experience the suspense on [Viki].
6. Wok of Love (2018): Lee Junho adds flavor to this romantic comedy as Seo Poong, a charismatic chef in a Chinese restaurant. His interactions with Dan Sae Woo (Jung Ryeo Won) and Doo Chil Sung (Jang Hyuk) create a delectable blend of humor and charm. Watch it unfold on [Viki].
7. Twenty (2015): In this coming-of-age movie, Lee Junho, alongside Kim Woo Bin and Kang Ha Neul, portrays a loyal friend navigating the trials of their twenties. The movie's relatable humor and touching friendships leave a lasting impression. Catch it on [Viki].
8. Memories of the Sword (2015): Lee Junho shines in this action-packed film, playing Yool, a young warrior aiding a quest for revenge. As swords clash and alliances shift, his courageous portrayal adds depth to the ensemble cast's performances. Stream it on [Netflix].
Thanks For Reading!