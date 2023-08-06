Lee Junho & YoonA’s Mushy BTS Photos From King The Land Go Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
The captivating romance between Lee Junho and YoonA in 'King The Land' has made it one of the most-watched K-Dramas on OTT platforms.
As the final episode of the beloved show approaches, the makers have released mushy behind-the-scenes photos of the lead couple, Lee Junho and YoonA, looking absolutely adorable in priceless moments.
'King The Land' quickly climbed the charts and secured the top spot on the streaming platform shortly after its premiere, thanks to its heartwarming storyline and the chemistry between its stars.
Rumours of a real-life romance between Lee Junho and YoonA surfaced after the show's debut, but both their agencies were quick to deny the speculations, stating that the two are close friends and the dating rumors are groundless.
Fans of the show have been eagerly following the ups and downs of the chaebol heir, Go Woon, and his romantic involvement with Cheon Sa-rang, who works at his hotel.
With the final episode airing today on August 6, viewers are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this heartwarming K-Drama that has left a lasting impression on audiences.
The popularity of 'King The Land' is credited to the fantastic performances of Lee Junho and YoonA, as well as the compelling storytelling that has kept viewers hooked from the beginning.
