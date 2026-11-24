'Kim And Kendall Who': Kareena Kapoor Takes Cheeky Dig At Kardashians With Nostalgic Picture With Sister Karisma |

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to make a statement, and her latest Instagram post has given fans another reason to celebrate the Kapoor sisters. The actress recently shared a photo dump featuring glimpses of her holiday season, family moments and throwback pictures. However, it was one nostalgic photograph with sister Karisma Kapoor that stole the spotlight.

Towards the end of the carousel, Kareena included a screenshot of a fan-posted tweet featuring an old picture of the two sisters dressed in glamorous, heavily embellished sarees. The photograph appears to be from a festive celebration, with both actresses looking every bit the Bollywood royalty. The tweet carried the cheeky caption, "Kim and Kendall Who."

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Kareena's decision to include the post in her Instagram dump caught fans' attention, with many revisiting the iconic fashion moments shared by the Kapoor sisters. The playful comparison to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also added a fun touch to the post.

While the photo dump brought together heartwarming family memories, the throwback picture of Kareena and Karisma clearly emerged as one of its most talked-about highlights.

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Kareena Kapoor's Holiday Photo Dump Is All About Family And Glamour

Apart from the nostalgic sister moment, Kareena's carousel offered a peek into her recent holidays and some of her favourite memories. The actress flaunted her style in a striking leopard-print gown in one picture, while other frames captured relaxed family moments and candid glimpses of her children enjoying themselves.

The post also featured Saif Ali Khan spending quality time with their son. Another heartwarming frame showed Kareena and Saif lighting a diya together, offering a glimpse into their family celebrations.

Kareena also shared moments from her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor's 55th wedding anniversary, along with older photographs featuring her sister and children.