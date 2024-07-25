Kick 10th Anniversary: When Sajid Nadiadwala Purchased Rights Of 'Saat Samundar Paar' For ₹1.5 Cr & Paid Tribute To His Late Wife Divya Bharti

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick completed its 10th year on July 25. The film had one of the most iconic tracks Saat Samundar Paar, which was originally from Rajiv Rai's Vishwatma, filmed on Divya Bharti.

Reportedly, in a club, Salman Khan grooved to the track Saat Samundar Paar when Sajid Nadiadwala decided to take this song in the film and purchased the rights of the song for Rs 1.5 crore from music company Saregama. In his directorial debut Kick, producer Sajid Nadiadwala pays tribute to actress and his first wife Divya Bharti, the young much-missed actress who died unexpectedly on April 5, 1993, at the age of 19.

Kick was released in 2014. The high-octane Bollywood action thriller also Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The film is a remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name and was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film showcases the story of Devi Lal Singh (played by Salman Khan), a quirky and unpredictable man who seeks thrill and adventure in life. The film's soundtrack, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros Anjjan, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, featured hit songs such as Jumme Ki Raat and Hangover, which became chartbusters.

After the success of Kick, Salman Khan will reprise his role as Devil in Kick 2. It is directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and starting it's production in 2025. The film also stars Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. It will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Before Kick 2, Salman and Sajid have teamed up for Sikandar.