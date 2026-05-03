Kiara Advani Requests Yash & Toxic Makers To Trim Down Her Intimate Portions Amid 'Obscene Scenes' Backlash: Report

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New mom Kiara Advani will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, marking her first project after welcoming her daughter Saraayah Malhotra. The film stars Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, among others in lead roles. Toxic has already sparked massive backlash after a teaser showing Yash as gangster Raya engaging in a sexual act with a woman inside a car parked beside a cemetery drew criticism. Amid this, Kiara has reportedly asked the makers to trim down her intimate scenes.

Kiara Advani Requests Toxic Makers To Trim Down Intimate Portions

According to a report in Gulte, Kiara has reportedly requested Yash and Toxic director Geetu Mohandas to cut down certain intimate portions from the film after watching the final output.

Earlier, reports claimed that the actress had shot a bold romantic sequence with Yash after being assured by Geetu that the scenes would remain within her comfort zone. However, after reportedly seeing how the sequence appeared on screen, the actress is said to have developed second thoughts regarding its presentation and length.

The report further stated that Kiara has asked the Toxic makers to either shorten the sequence significantly or tone it down in the final cut.

However, there is no official confirmation of these reports, and neither Kiara nor the Toxic makers have responded yet. These remain unverified claims at this stage.

Toxic Postponed

Yash announced that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will no longer be released on June 4, marking its second postponement.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (April 29), Yash confirmed that the film will now premiere in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon, following its well-received presentation at CinemaCon that drew positive responses from global distributors and industry stakeholders.

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As of now, a new release date has not been announced.