Kiara Advani flaunts her sexy midriff in a chic white lacy dress

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is gearing up for her upcoming multi-starrer film Good Newwz, has been impressing the fashion police with her style game. The 27-year-old diva, was recently spotted promoting the film, turned heads in her sexy two-piece ensemble.
The Kabir Singh actress wore a pristine white lacy skirt and top that accentuated her toned midriff. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and completed it with silver and white sneakers.
Meanwhile on Bollywood front, Kiara has a variety of films lined up. She will be seen in Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, and an untitled film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Good Newwz also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is all set to release on December 27.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)