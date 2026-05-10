Kiara Advani Breaks Down Talking About Postpartum Struggles After Welcoming Daughter Saraayah: 'Took Me 6 Months, It Is Difficult...'

Kiara Advani Opens Up On Emotional Postpartum Journey | Photo Via YouTube/Raj Shamani

Actress Kiara Advani, who welcomed baby girl Saraayah with husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra on July 15, recently opened up about her postpartum struggles, saying it was a major identity shift that took time to understand and adding that nobody talks enough about postpartum and that it should be spoken about more, while also sharing that as a new mother, women often do so much for everyone else that they forget the relationship they need to have with themselves.

Kiara Advani On Postpartum Struggles

Appearing on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kiara got emotional and broke down in tears while speaking about her postpartum struggles, saying, "It (motherhood) is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace. It takes time. It has taken me six months… In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace."

Kiara Advani Gets Emotional

Kiara added that for her, her entire life she has been so other-centric that what changed since her daughter was born is that she finally found time to nurture the relationship she needs to have with herself.

Calling it the best thing she has done for herself, Kiara said that in her 34 years she has learned to set boundaries and also learned not to have overly critical conversations with herself.

'Sometimes You Are Over-Criticial About Everything...'

"Sometimes you are over-critical about everything that you are doing. I have learnt not to focus on fear. I had to teach myself all of these things in these six months," Kiara added.

Work Front

The actress will be seen next in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, marking her first project after welcoming her daughter Saraayah. The film stars Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, among others in lead.

As of now, the release date of Toxic has not been announced.