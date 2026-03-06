Khushi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Her 'Partner In Crime' Janhvi Kapoor On Her 29th Birthday: 'Hope I'm Stuck With You...'

Khushi Kapoor Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

On Janhvi Kapoor's 29th birthday today (March 6), her little sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, penned a sweet note for her on social media, sharing unseen pictures featuring their late mother Sridevi and their adorable childhood moments.

Khushi Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Note For Janhvi Kapoor

On Friday, Khushi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you, and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime. I love you."

Janhvi Kapoor Prays At Tirumala Venkateswara Temple On Birthday

Meanwhile, continuing her birthday ritual, Janhvi visited Tirumala this year as well. As part of fulfilling a vow to Lord Venkateswara, she began her journey from Alipiri, arrived at Tirumala early this morning, and visited the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

This time, her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who usually accompanies her, was nowhere to be seen. However, Janhvi was joined by her friends as she climbed 3,550 steps barefoot to offer prayers.

She also met with fellow devotees and posed for pictures at their request.

Early this morning, Janhvi had a VIP darshan of Lord Venkateswara. After the darshan, Vedic scholars blessed her with Vedic chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, and temple authorities presented her with sacred teertha prasadam.

Work Front

Janhvi was last seen in the Dharma Productions film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Next, she will be seen in the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead.

Khushi, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan as Pia Jaisingh, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, which marked his acting debut.

Khushi also has Mom 2 in the pipeline, a sequel to Sridevi's 2017 film Mom, which was her last film before her death.