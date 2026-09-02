Khushi Kapoor Dating Childhood Sweetheart Aakash Mehta Months After Breakup With Vedang Raina: Report

Actress Khushi Kapoor may have found love again, and this time, she is reportedly reconnecting with someone from her past. Khushi has rekindled her romance with her childhood sweetheart, Aakash Mehta. Yes, you read that right. The two are said to have dated before Khushi entered the film industry. Their relationship reportedly comes after Khushi's much-talked-about romance with her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina.

According to a report in Bombay times, Khushi and Vedang were in a relationship for around two years before calling it quits earlier this year. The breakup is said to have been difficult for Khushi, who reportedly took some time to recover and move forward.

“Khushi was quite affected by the breakup with Vedang. It happened over the New Years and came as a surprise to Khushi. However, she is in a much better space now. She is happy with Aakash. She doesn't want to date another actor,” a source told the publication.

Khushi has not reacted to the report yet.

It may be noted that Khushi's close friends and family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, Arjun kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor, follow Aakash on Instagram.

In a previous interview, Khushi had opened up about how complicated modern dating can be, particularly when it comes to defining relationships and setting boundaries.

"It’s become a little complicated because there are so many new terms and phrases and grey areas that people have gotten themselves into. I think boundaries are something that people don’t really establish now, as they don’t ask each other the right questions. I’m quite straightforward as a person; I don’t think I would like to beat around the bush. If you find somebody attractive, I’m very all in, but I’m very shy also. I don’t know how forward I would be able to be, but maybe in my own way, I’d drop enough hints for them to notice and approach me," she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is preparing for her next project, which is described as a spiritual sequel to her mother Sridevi's acclaimed film Mom. Khushi made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023 and went on to appear in Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa last year.