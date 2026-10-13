Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 New Release Date: Anupam Kher And Boman Irani's Sequel Postponed, Movie To Hit Theatres In 2027

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s upcoming film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has been postponed, with the makers announcing a new release date. The film, which was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026, will now hit the big screen next year.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 New Release Date

The makers unveiled a new poster of the film, confirming that Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will release in theatres on March 5, 2027. Announcing the revised date, they wrote, “Deal Pakki! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!”

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 reportedly continued filming until early August 2026, with actor Parvin Dabas revealing that the film’s last shooting schedule took place during the first week of the month. Earlier, in January 2026, Anupam Kher had announced that 90% of his work on the sequel was complete. However, the makers have not officially disclosed the reason behind the film’s postponement. In an earlier interview with India TV, Dabas also said he was unsure about the reason for the delay.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Cast & Crew

Directed by Prashant Bhagia, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 brings back the much-loved Khosla family nearly two decades after the original 2006 comedy struck a chord with audiences. Anupam Kher and Boman Irani return as Kamal Kishore Khosla and property dealer Kishan Khurana, respectively, alongside Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. The sequel also features Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Danish Iqbal, among others. Backed by T-Series Films and Tandav Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raaj Hiremath. While the makers have not revealed the complete storyline, the sequel is expected to revisit the franchise’s familiar world of middle-class aspirations, property disputes and clever schemes, with the Khoslas once again at the centre of the chaos.