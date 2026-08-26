Boman Irani Urges Mumbai University Students To Find Their Calling At Cultural Youth Festival |

Mumbai: Students should identify their areas of interest, pursue them with determination and continue working towards their dreams, actor Boman Irani said while addressing students at the University of Mumbai’s cultural youth festival.

Irani was speaking as the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony for winners of the 58th Cultural Youth Festival and the inauguration of the final round of the 59th Inter-Collegiate, Institutional and Departmental Cultural Youth Festival, organised by the University of Mumbai.

Students should embrace strengths and weaknesses

Urging students to “find their calling”, Irani said they should accept not only their strengths but also their shortcomings, believe in themselves and remain committed to their chosen path. He said art has the power to connect people and that honest self-expression is at the heart of creativity.

Recalling his childhood, Irani said the opportunity and encouragement given by his mother to narrate stories helped him develop confidence and eventually shaped his journey. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from their own experiences and express themselves authentically.

Festival inaugurated at Kalina campus

The inaugural ceremony was held on August 24 at the Green Technology Auditorium at the University’s Kalina campus under the chairmanship of University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni. Director of the Department of Student Development Dr Sunil Patil, Principal Dr Anita Kanwar and Cultural Programme Coordinator Nilesh Save, along with several personalities from the fields of arts and theatre, were present.

In his presidential address, Prof. Kulkarni described the cultural youth festival as an important platform for students to showcase their artistic talent and channel their creativity. He said students who have participated in the festival have gone on to achieve success at the state and national levels.

Kulkarni highlights role of festival

Kulkarni advised students to learn from the struggles, determination and perseverance of leading personalities in their respective fields while striving for excellence. He also urged them to learn from both success and failure and continue moving forward.

The 59th edition of the University of Mumbai’s Cultural Youth Festival saw participation from around 10,000 students representing more than 383 colleges across 12 zones in seven districts. The preliminary rounds featured 41 competitions across five major categories — music, dance, drama, literature and fine arts.

The final-round presentations will continue until October 7, 2026. Winners will subsequently undergo selection trials to form teams that will represent the University of Mumbai at state-level, West Zone and national inter-university cultural youth festivals.

Winners of 58th Cultural Youth Festival felicitated

Winners and talented participants of the 58th Cultural Youth Festival were felicitated by Boman Irani and Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni. Students who secured positions at state, West Zone and national-level competitions were also honoured.

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K.G. Joshi College of Arts and N.G. Bedekar College of Commerce, Thane, emerged as the overall winners. M.L. Dahanukar College secured the overall runners-up position, while Mithibai College was awarded third place.

Twelve colleges that secured overall championship titles in the University’s 12 zones were also felicitated. Colleges that emerged overall winners across the five categories — music, drama, fine arts, literature and dance — in the final round were similarly honoured.

Joshi Bedekar College student Ary Godbole was recognised as the winner of the Jackpot competition, while Riddhi Koli of Vivekanand College was named Jackpot Girl. Godbole was also awarded the Golden Boy title for participating in the highest number of competitions, while Nidhi Khadilkar received the Golden Girl award.

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