Mulund May Get Nursing College And Modern Mortuary As BJP Corporator Pushes Use Of Reserved Civic Plots

MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund |

Mumbai: Residents of Mulund and surrounding areas may get relief from two long-standing healthcare concerns if reserved civic plots near M.T. Agarwal Hospital are developed as proposed—a nursing college and a modern mortuary.

Demand for nursing facility grows

BJP corporator Prakash Gangadhare, who represents Mulund West under the T Ward, has urged Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to utilise the reserved plots bearing CTS Nos. 588, 589, 900 and 901 for the two facilities. He said the proposal would address the growing demand for trained nursing staff as well as the lack of a nearby facility to preserve bodies before the last rites.

Mulund and the eastern suburbs have witnessed rapid population growth, putting additional pressure on healthcare infrastructure and increasing the demand for trained nurses. A nursing college at the site could provide local students with professional training and create a pool of skilled nursing personnel for municipal hospitals.

Mortuary facility for local residents

The proposed modern mortuary would address another sensitive concern. In the absence of adequate local facilities, families often have to travel to other parts of the city to preserve the bodies of deceased relatives, adding to their distress during an already difficult time.

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Corporator pursuing plan since 2012

Gangadhare said he has been pursuing the proposal since 2012 and has repeatedly approached the civic administration seeking public use of the reserved land.

With work on Agarwal Hospital now completed, he has urged the civic administration to conduct an immediate survey of the plots and prepare a detailed project report. He has also sought a joint meeting of the concerned departments to formulate a roadmap for developing the nursing college and modern mortuary.

According to Gangadhare, the proposal is not merely about creating civic infrastructure but addressing two important healthcare and humanitarian needs of Mulund and the eastern suburbs.

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