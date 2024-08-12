 Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKhel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past

Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, sold 1.36 lakh tickets through advanced booking

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

The upcoming Independence Day is set to witness a mega clash at the box office with three big films releasing together -- Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. And as the advanced bookings opened, Stree 2 conveniently zoomed past the rest, while Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein are now locked in a tough battle.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu among others, managed to sell only 2000 tickets on the first day of advanced bookings. With that, the advanced collection of the film is now pitched at Rs 9.38 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai
Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Lucky Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Lucky Draw
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More
What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial
What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial
Read Also
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action...
article-image

Vedaa advanced bookings

What came as a surprise for trade analysts and industry trackers was the fact that Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, sold almost triple the number of tickets as that of Khel Khel Mein.

As per Sacnilk, a total of 6,322 tickets of Vedaa were sold on the first day of its advanced bookings, which amounts to Rs 19.04 lakh.

Read Also
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
article-image

Stree 2 advanced bookings

The highly-anticipated film, Stree 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree, is clearly set to emerge as the winner in the epic Independence Day clash.

Fans rushed to book their tickets as soon as the advanced booking window opened and on the first day itself, the makers have managed to sell 1.36 lakh tickets. The first day advanced booking collection of the film is Rs 4.46 crore.

During the trailer launch of Stree 2, the makers had stated that they were confident about their film triumphing over the other two at the box office, and that is why they were adamant on the Independence Day release. They also said how clashes were inevitable given the number of films that were being made in Bollywood, and how they trust the audience to choose the best.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chastity High OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Chastity High OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream

Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream

Mr Faisu To Join Jannat Zubair's Birthday Celebrations On Laughter Chef? (Exclusive)

Mr Faisu To Join Jannat Zubair's Birthday Celebrations On Laughter Chef? (Exclusive)

Vikrant Massey Looks Intense In FIRST Look Of Sector 36, Film To Release In September

Vikrant Massey Looks Intense In FIRST Look Of Sector 36, Film To Release In September

Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John...

Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John...