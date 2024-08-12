Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past

The upcoming Independence Day is set to witness a mega clash at the box office with three big films releasing together -- Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. And as the advanced bookings opened, Stree 2 conveniently zoomed past the rest, while Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein are now locked in a tough battle.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu among others, managed to sell only 2000 tickets on the first day of advanced bookings. With that, the advanced collection of the film is now pitched at Rs 9.38 lakh.

Vedaa advanced bookings

What came as a surprise for trade analysts and industry trackers was the fact that Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, sold almost triple the number of tickets as that of Khel Khel Mein.

As per Sacnilk, a total of 6,322 tickets of Vedaa were sold on the first day of its advanced bookings, which amounts to Rs 19.04 lakh.

Stree 2 advanced bookings

The highly-anticipated film, Stree 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree, is clearly set to emerge as the winner in the epic Independence Day clash.

Fans rushed to book their tickets as soon as the advanced booking window opened and on the first day itself, the makers have managed to sell 1.36 lakh tickets. The first day advanced booking collection of the film is Rs 4.46 crore.

During the trailer launch of Stree 2, the makers had stated that they were confident about their film triumphing over the other two at the box office, and that is why they were adamant on the Independence Day release. They also said how clashes were inevitable given the number of films that were being made in Bollywood, and how they trust the audience to choose the best.