Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Wahi Hint At Participating In Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants | Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 has been in the news for the past few weeks. There have been reports of the show returning to the small screens, and reportedly, many famous TV stars will be once again seen facing the daredevil stunts on Rohit Shetty's show. Reportedly, apart from the new contestants, some celebrities who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi earlier are also expected to be back in season 15.

Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a hint that they are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. They all shared pictures in which they are making a K with their fingers.

Farrhana posted, "Kab? Kahaan? Kitne Baje? K…? (sic)." Rubina shared on Instagram, "Kween Mode On (sic)."

Karan wrote, "Kkkkkkk 'Main Hoon Tera KARAN'." Meanwhile, Jasmine posted, "Karma-What goes around komes around (sic)."

If these celebrities are actually participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, then Farrhana is the only one who is a new contestant on the show. Rubina, Jasmine, and Karan have already participated in the Rohit Shetty show earlier.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Rishabh Jaiswal, Isha Malviya, Harsh Gujral, Ankit Gupta, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranali Rathod are also going to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but there's no official confirmation about it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date

The exact premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 is not yet announced. But, according to reports, it might start airing on Colors TV late June or early July 2026.

Rohit Shetty, who is currently busy with the shooting of Golmaal 5, is expected to return as the host of the show. Well, fans of the above-mentioned celebrities are excited to watch them in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. So, let's wait for the confirmation.