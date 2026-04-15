Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Gaurav Khanna & Samarth Jurel To Enter Rohit Shetty Hosted Show? |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere in mid-2026, and even before its official launch, speculation is already in full swing about the celebrity contestants for the Rohit Shetty, hosted stunt-based reality show. Reports suggest that Gaurav Khanna, who rose to immense popularity as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa and later made a mark in reality television, has been approached for the upcoming season. The development has sparked curiosity among fans about whether he will step into the high-risk adventure format after his recent reality TV visibility.

According to a Filmibeat report, Colors TV has also reached out to Samarth Jurel for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, along with several other television personalities including Farrhana Bhatt, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya. However, the reports clearly indicate that none of the mentioned celebrities have officially confirmed their participation yet, leaving the final lineup still under wraps.

Gaurav Khanna is widely recognized for his impactful portrayal in Anupamaa and his growing presence in reality entertainment formats, while Samarth Jurel first rose to prominence through Bigg Boss 17, where his personality and on-screen dynamics made him a talking point. He is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 3, continuing to stay active in the reality and television circuit.

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to begin filming in June 2026, with Cape Town, South Africa, reportedly chosen as the location for the new season. As per reports, the contestants selected for the stunt-based reality show will likely travel to the destination by the last week of May 2026 for pre-production and shoot preparations. However, the official release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has not yet been announced by the makers.

As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi did not air in 2025 due to issues between the production house and the channel. Addressing the delay of the new season on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss, Rohit said, "I should inform the audience that I was observing that they were unhappy about us not being aired this year. But next year, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will return once again."