Khanzaadi Calls Chahat Pandey 'Criminal' After The 50 Eviction: 'She Doesn't Deserve This Fame & Attention' - VIDEO

Reality show drama has once again grabbed attention after singer and performer Khanzaadi made serious allegations against fellow The 50 contestant Chahat Pandey. In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, Khanzaadi claimed she was slut-shamed during their time on The 50 and accused Chaahat of using vulgar gestures and abusive language.

She also called Chahat a “criminal” and questioned her public image.

Recalling her experience on the show, Khanzaadi claimed she was shocked by the language used against her by Chahat. “I was shocked at how someone could abuse in such refined Hindi. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she said.

She further alleged that Chahat presents a false image to her admirers. “I even went up to the camera and said I don’t know whether this episode will air or not, but this woman whom you all have made your idol is wearing a mask. She is not who she pretends to be. She doesn’t deserve this fame and attention.”

Escalating her criticism, Khanzaadi added, “Such criminals, who already have a history… who have gone to jail and come from that background, should go back to where they came from and never return to a reputed society.”

When asked if she believes Chahat maintains a dual personality, Khanzaadi responded, “I don’t understand why she pretends to be a pure and traditional woman. Her language is so filthy that she doesn’t deserve to live among decent people. You can call me rude, aggressive or loud — I’ll accept it because sometimes situations demand it. But what she did was completely unacceptable.”

Chahat Pandey has yet to respond to the accusations. Khanzaadi has been making shocking and explosive remarks about Chahat ever since she was eliminated.