Khanzaadi SLAMS Chahat Pandey For Linking Her Up With Rajat Dalal: She Is Insecure & Jealous

In an explosive exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Khanzaadi, who was recently eliminated from The 50, has opened up about what she calls an “unfair narrative” inside the house. The rapper alleged that while her emotional breakdown was aired and went viral, the derogatory remarks, vulgar gestures, and alleged slut-shaming by co-contestant Chahat Pandey were never shown. From being linked up with Rajat Dalal to calling Chahat a 'criminal', Khanzaadi did not hold back as she addressed the controversy.

Khanzaadi recalls how the alleged comments and insinuations left her deeply shaken. “I had become extremely vulnerable because I have never faced someone fighting like that, going so below the belt. I have never seen anyone in my life behave like that. And someone was putting such allegations on me, saying things like ‘you want Rajat Dalal,’ and she was linking me with someone in a way that was very shocking and disturbing for me. Like I couldn’t even imagine it, especially in that situation. The matter was something else, but she was twisting it and taking it somewhere completely different. So I could feel her insecurity and obsession, and it was very disappointing.”

She claims Chahat repeatedly hinted at a romantic angle between her and Rajat out of insecurity. “Chahat had told Shrutika (Arjun) earlier also, she was laughing and asking whether Rajat likes Khanzaadi or not. That laughing happened many times, but it was shown only once, which I was already not liking from before. I understood what was happening, but I did not react. I felt maybe it is jealousy or insecurity or whatever it is because initially Rajat was very supportive of me. Many times he tried to help me and especially welcomed me into his alliance, so I feel she must have become insecure about that. There are many girls who get a little insecure. It’s fine. But I did not think she would become this obsessed and hold so much hatred for me. That was very shocking for me. Especially what she did - the words she used, the comments she made, her derogatory behavior, her language, her gestures - it is not acceptable at all. I have not come here to take somebody’s sh*t like this and I don’t allow anyone to do this to me. I have always taken a stand for others, so obviously I will raise my voice for myself.”

Khanzaadi says she warned viewers and questioned Chahat’s public image, calling her a 'criminal'. "She abused me so much - such pure Hindi abuses that I was shocked just hearing them. I was like what is this? What is she saying? What is she showing? And I went near the camera and literally I was having a conversation with all the admirers - not just my well-wishers but even those who support her. I told them I don’t know whether this episode will air or not because such dirty acts have been done right now, but still I am telling you - this woman whom you have made your idol, she is wearing a mask. She is not who she pretends to be. And you know, wake up. Do not encourage such people because they do not deserve this attention and fame, and especially coming to such a good platform and representing themselves like this - they absolutely do not deserve it. Such ill-mannered people, such criminals who already have a history of going to jail, coming from that background and then coming on a show and throwing mud at someone - I will not allow this.”

