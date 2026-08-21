Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Takes Strictly Decent Start, Earns ₹5.35 Crore

Khalifa Box Office Collection | Instagram

Malayalam film Khalifa, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Malvika Sharma, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, was released on Thursday. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it has taken a strictly decent opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 5.35 crore net on its first day in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 5.68 crore. Well, it is a modest start, but let's wait and watch what response Khalifa will get at the box office during the weekend.

Khalifa Budget

According to reports, Khalifa is made on a budget of Rs. 45-50 crore. So, a huge jump during the weekend is required. Also, next week, there's the festival of Onam, so it might help the movie to get a boost at the box office.

Khalifa X Review

Khalifa has received mixed reviews from netizens. A netizen tweeted, "Prithviraj Sukumaran completely fits the world of #Khalifa. His body language and restrained performance give Aamir Ali a strong presence without overdoing it. The film also has some well-staged action sequences and impressive technical work. #PrithvirajSukumaran (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Khalifa Review Nothing New.. As usual Story Line, Scenes, Lack of Goosebumps Moments. Only Positive is BGM and #Mohanlal Tail End Portion, Average.." Check out the tweets below...

Prithviraj Sukumaran completely fits the world of #Khalifa. His body language and restrained performance give Aamir Ali a strong presence without overdoing it. The film also has some well-staged action sequences and impressive technical work. #PrithvirajSukumaran pic.twitter.com/FCkYcnPIm3 — Delulu 🦋 (@Delulu_OG) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa Review



Nothing New.. As usual Story Line, Scenes, Lack of Goosebumps Moments. Only Positive is BGM and #Mohanlal Tail End Portion,



Average.. pic.twitter.com/7PvtMQJjT8 — Malayalam Casting Call (@MalluCasting) August 20, 2026

Apart from Prithviraj, Malvika, and Neil, the movie also stars Mohanlal, who has a cameo in it.

Kerala saaar beef saar 🤧



- Malavika Sharma, from Maharashtra

- Acted in Khalifa, a Malayalam movie

- Came to do promotion in Kerala

- Met Kerala media for the first time

- Within 2 minutes, they asked, “Did you like beef?”

- She felt irked but replied she’s a vegetarian



Will… pic.twitter.com/Zpff0x0Xmu — S Kumar (@SKumararchives) August 17, 2026

Khalifa Beef Controversy

Khalifa's lead actress Malvika made it to the headlines a few days ago after a journalist in Kerala asked her about eating beef. When she was asked about the food in Kerala, she said that she didn't have time to try a lot of food, but she liked the rice and the gravies. When asked if she liked the beef, Malvika quickly replied, "I am vegetarian, so I haven't tried beef."