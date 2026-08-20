Khalifa X Review: From 'Predictable' To 'Feast For Action Lovers', Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Gets Mixed Response

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Malvika Sharma ’s much-awaited action film Khalifa: The Ruler has arrived in theatres. Directed by Vysakh, the film hit the big screen on August 20, and also features a cameo appearance by Mohanlal.

As early morning shows concluded, moviegoers took to social media to share their first impressions. While some praised the film’s action sequences, climax and commercial appeal, others felt that its predictable storyline and lack of emotional depth held it back.

One X user described Khalifa as an action entertainer with a predictable plot. However, the viewer felt that the film’s climax and overall treatment added enough commercial value to make it work as a theatrical entertainer.

Another netizen had a more critical take, calling the film flat. According to the viewer, apart from Prithviraj’s introduction and two impressive fight sequences, there was little that stood out. The user also felt that Khalifa relied on a familiar template and had a predictable storyline without establishing a strong emotional connection.

Take a look at some X reviews here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran completely fits the world of #Khalifa. His body language and restrained performance give Aamir Ali a strong presence without overdoing it. The film also has some well-staged action sequences and impressive technical work. #PrithvirajSukumaran pic.twitter.com/FCkYcnPIm3 — Delulu 🦋 (@Delulu_OG) August 20, 2026

As for the rest, including the actors and Prithviraj’s performance and expressions watch it once again. That’s all I have to say.



Rewatch everyone’s work and you’ll understand where the problem lies. That’s my review. No rating from me. That’s it.#Khalifa pic.twitter.com/rUGRwXP10R — Anagh (@_anagh_3363) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa Review



Nothing New.. As usual Story Line, Scenes, Lack of Goosebumps Moments. Only Positive is BGM and #Mohanlal Tail End Portion,



Average.. pic.twitter.com/7PvtMQJjT8 — Malayalam Casting Call (@MalluCasting) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa One Emoji Review : 🔥



Massive one on this template! @PrithviOfficial stylish looks, screen presence and sheer aura elevate the movie to another level. #JakesBejoy music and the action choreography are 💥 & climax #L literally turns the theatre into a stadium mode🥵 pic.twitter.com/YPWbzqMF6m — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa Review ⚔️🔥



PRITHVIRAJ IS MASS… BUT #KHALIFA ISN’T.



Prithviraj’s style, screen presence & swag 🔥



A few action blocks genuinely deliver 💥



The interval & climax have the theatre moments 👌



But the BIGGEST PROBLEM? 👇



The writing feels painfully predictable.



Weak… pic.twitter.com/9NvdBy8BL9 — CineArenaTN (@CineArenaTN) August 20, 2026

Review in short : I just witnessed Puthiyamugam , pokkiriraja, Anwar prithviraj Sukumaran again what a Screen presence ✌️💥 #Khalifa pic.twitter.com/oek0HmVpLg — ` (@Appu2255) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa My Review (4.0/5)

Khalifa was a good commercial action entertainer for me loved @PrithviOfficial rajuettan throughout his stylish looks & and action scenes were really good😎🔥

these kind of style over substance movies are my cup of tea😁🤍 — 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘂 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗻👀😇 (@Ananthu_goodman) August 20, 2026

Watched #Khalifa

An emotionless drama which most of time becomes overdramatic to the core with okayish making, lazy writing, poor dialogues & amateurish performances. Prithvi did well, bt no character arc. Jakes mid. Intro, interval & climax gud. Yet another tail end scam.

1.75/5 — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) August 20, 2026

Peak peak peak ! 😭🔥🔥#Khalifa literally brings the peak adrenaline rush to the audience in the absolute vyshak way !

A proper story building first half with an

Proper banger second half !

And moreover finally the cameo appearance of mambarekkal ahammed ali ! 😭🔥The theater pic.twitter.com/Fzb5yzqurc — V D🦸 (@John4nn) August 20, 2026

With early reactions remaining mixed, Khalifa: Part 1 will now have to rely on word-of-mouth and audience response over the coming days. The film’s action, star power and Mohanlal’s cameo could prove to be key talking points as more viewers watch it.

About the film

Khalifa centres on Aamir Ali, a powerful businessman who runs a sprawling gold-trading network with operations across the Middle East, London, Nepal and Kerala. The film explores power, family legacy and generational rivalries as Aamir takes over the business empire built by his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahammadali.

The story follows Aamir as he attempts to uphold his family’s legacy while navigating an enterprise shaped by generations of ambition and rivalry.

Directed by Vysakh, the film features Neil Nitin Mukesh in a key role, while Mohanlal plays Aamir’s grandfather. Renji Panicker, Indrans, Mohini and several others are also part of the cast.