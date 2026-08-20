Khalifa X Review: From 'Predictable' To 'Feast For Action Lovers', Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Gets Mixed Response

Prithviraj Sukumaran and ’s much-awaited action film Khalifa: The Ruler has arrived in theatres. Directed by Vysakh, the film hit the big screen on August 20, and also features a cameo appearance by Mohanlal.
As early morning shows concluded, moviegoers took to social media to share their first impressions. While some praised the film’s action sequences, climax and commercial appeal, others felt that its predictable storyline and lack of emotional depth held it back.
One X user described Khalifa as an action entertainer with a predictable plot. However, the viewer felt that the film’s climax and overall treatment added enough commercial value to make it work as a theatrical entertainer.
Another netizen had a more critical take, calling the film flat. According to the viewer, apart from Prithviraj’s introduction and two impressive fight sequences, there was little that stood out. The user also felt that Khalifa relied on a familiar template and had a predictable storyline without establishing a strong emotional connection.
Take a look at some X reviews here:
With early reactions remaining mixed, Khalifa: Part 1 will now have to rely on word-of-mouth and audience response over the coming days. The film’s action, star power and Mohanlal’s cameo could prove to be key talking points as more viewers watch it.
About the film
Khalifa centres on Aamir Ali, a powerful businessman who runs a sprawling gold-trading network with operations across the Middle East, London, Nepal and Kerala. The film explores power, family legacy and generational rivalries as Aamir takes over the business empire built by his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahammadali.
The story follows Aamir as he attempts to uphold his family’s legacy while navigating an enterprise shaped by generations of ambition and rivalry.
Directed by Vysakh, the film features Neil Nitin Mukesh in a key role, while Mohanlal plays Aamir’s grandfather. Renji Panicker, Indrans, Mohini and several others are also part of the cast.