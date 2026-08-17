Video: Khalifa Actress Malvika Sharma Asked About Having Beef In Kerala; Here's How She Reacted

Actress Malavika Sharma recently found herself in an unexpected situation while interacting with the Kerala media for the first time. The actress, who hails from Maharashtra, had travelled to Kerala to promote her upcoming Malayalam film Khalifa: The Intro. However, what was supposed to be a promotional interaction took an uncomfortable turn when a reporter asked her about beef.

Malavika was meeting members of the Kerala media as part of the film's promotional activities when, within just a couple of minutes of the interaction, she was asked, "Did you like beef?" The question appeared to catch the actress off guard and left her visibly surprised.

Despite her discomfort, Malavika responded to the question by making it clear that she is a vegetarian. "I am vegetarian so I haven't tried beef," she said.

Kerala saaar beef saar 🤧



- Malavika Sharma, from Maharashtra

- Acted in Khalifa, a Malayalam movie

- Came to do promotion in Kerala

- Met Kerala media for the first time

- Within 2 minutes, they asked, “Did you like beef?”

- She felt irked but replied she’s a vegetarian



Will… pic.twitter.com/Zpff0x0Xmu — S Kumar (@SKumararchives) August 17, 2026

The exchange was captured on video, and the clip has now been circulated across social media platforms.

The video has attracted considerable attention online, with many social media users expressing their displeasure over the reporter's question. Several netizens questioned why a food-related question about beef was brought up.

Several users felt that the question was inappropriate in the context of Malavika's first media interaction in Kerala.

Here's how netizens reacted:

"Is it really necessary to ask such a stupid question?" asked an X user. Another commented, "They just want to create rift."

"I seriously don’t understand their fetish to beef! She’s Malavika Sharma Bdw and is a vegetarian for obvious reasons… yet these beef lovers had to ask that question… Kerala saarrr 100% literacy saaar," wrote another user.

"Actress Malavika Sharma is a Hindu with Brahmin heritage. Why would a journalist ask her if she ate beef? Will the same journalist ask a muslim, if they ate pork?" questioned a fourth user.

Kerala has become a worst state with most of Anti-Hindu People.



>She is Malavika Sharma, A North Indian actress with Brahmin surname.

>She visited Kerala for a film promotion

>A Reporter came and started asking some inappropriate questions



And then he asked “Did you like… pic.twitter.com/3E7YxTux9F — Courageous (@CourageousRo) August 17, 2026

About a week ago, Priya Prakash was shamed by a reporter for wearing a saffron dress in Kerala.



Now a reporter also asked north indian Brahmin actress Malvika Sharma whether she likes "beef".



In a state with 100% literacy, Muzlims make up only 30% of the population, and they… pic.twitter.com/AceWEf7onf — Berlin 🚩 (@Toxicity_______) August 17, 2026

Malavika, who is from Maharashtra, has worked across different Indian film industries and is now making her association with Malayalam cinema part of her career journey.

Over the years, she has been a part of Telugu films like Red, Nela Ticket, Harom Hara and Bhimaa. She will next be seen in Malayalam film Khalifa: The Intro and in Kannada film Brindavihari.