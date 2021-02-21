Khajuraho Dance Festival 2021: Of grace, groove and ghungroos!

One of the most popular classical dance festivals, the Khajuraho Dance Festival, is back. The festival is organised annually to promote India’s rich cultural heritage, and is held at the backdrop of the historical Khajuraho Temple. The festival attracts scores of tourists from all across the world and features performances by some renowned classical dancers.

Organised by the Department of Culture, Madhya Pradesh Government, Ustad Allaudin Sangeet Kala Akademi with the support from Incredible India and other organisations, the festival is one of the first major live festivals being held after the lockdown. The first day of the festival, which commenced on February 20, saw a performance by Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, founder-director of Natya Vriksha dance company, New Delhi. Geeta and her troupe of talented dancers performed a group presentation called Anekanta. It is inspired by the Jain philosophy that there is no one universal truth or just one way of looking at things. There are multiple realities to every issue, whether it is cultural, political or social. Geeta portrayed an artistic perspective in the contemporary scenario as to how we can adopt Jain philosophy for better living and existence.