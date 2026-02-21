KH x RK Reunion: 'The Real Blast', Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan Team Up For A Movie After 47 Years; Fans Can't Keep Calm

KH x RK Reunion Announcement | YouTube

Two of the biggest superstars of the Tamil film industry are all set to share screen space in a movie directed by Nelson. Well, we are talking about none other than Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Yes, you read it right! The Ulaganayagan and Thalaivar are coming together in a film, and the announcement video was shared on Saturday.

Haasan took to X (Twitter) to share the announcement of the film. He tweeted, "A Special reunion with my friend @Rajinikanth . Every great journey deserves another chapter! My best to @NelsonDilpkumar and @AnirudhOfficial - and to @RedGiantMovies for powering this collaboration. #KHxRK #RedGiant17 (sic)."

A Special reunion with my friend @Rajinikanth.

Every great journey deserves another chapter!



My best to @NelsonDilpkumar and @AnirudhOfficial - and to @RedGiantMovies for powering this collaboration.#KHxRK#RedGiant17 pic.twitter.com/pZEwYiokOY — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2026

Fans React To KH x RK Reunion Announcement

Well, fans of both stars are super excited for the project. A fan tweeted, "Outstanding promo. U r class and Thalaivar is mass. Nelson managed extremely well (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The cinematic event of the decade is official. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite after 47 years for #RedGiant17. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with a score by Anirudh, this project marks the 17th venture for @RedGiantMovies. Expect a masterclass in meta-storytelling and vintage aesthetics (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Two godfathers at the age of 70 plus are defining what aura looks like 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥peak masculine content, this is the epitome of all screen presence, this is huge (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The announcement video is of 3 minutes 46 seconds, and well, it keeps us hooked throughout. The aura of Kamal and Rajinikanth is just awesome in the announcement video.

While Nelson is directing it, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the untitled film. In the announcement video, the makers have revealed that the shooting of the film will start soon.

The two stars had last shared screenspace in the Tamil film Thillu Mullu (1981), in which Rajinikanth played the lead role, and Haasan had a cameo. So, the two actors are reuniting on the big screens after 47 years.