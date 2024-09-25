Kenishaa Francis Reveals Jayam Ravi's Shocking Condition After His Separation From Aarti: 'He Was Mentally Bruised' | Photo Via Instagram

Jayam Ravi recently took his fans by surprise after he announced his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, after 15 years of marriage. Shortly after the news, rumours surfaced linking him to singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, with claims that she played a role in the duo's split.

Kenishaa recently reacted to the rumours and stated that they are 'false' claims and stated that Jayam is one of her clients. Speaking to DT Next, she said that the actor got in touch with her around June, when he was 'mentally, emotionally bruised and battered' from his marriage to Aarti.

"There are certain articles that say that I am the reason behind his separation with his ex-wife. Those are false claims. He came to me only after he had sent a notice for divorce by mutual consent through his lawyer. He approached me because he didn’t want anyone in Chennai to know about this. I didn’t immediately accept him as a client; I needed to ensure I could truly help him," she added.

Lashing out at the negativity, she has received on social media, Kenishaa said that she does not deserve such 'hateful' comments.

While reports were stating that Kenishaa and Jayam purchased an apartment in Goa, she said that she clarified that while she had been manifesting this for a long time, she wished it were true, implying that the rumours were false.

"Ravi is a friend and a client of mine. I didn’t even know Jayam Ravi well until he sent a divorce notice to his wife, who has blatantly lied that she isn’t aware of what was to come. Any speculation about a romantic relationship is purely media-driven and they will be responsible even if something happens between us in future," she stated.

The singer stated that she shared a professional relationship with Jayam and clarified that there has not been any physical involvement as they are aware of their boundaries.

Further, she shared, "No one deserves so much abuse irrespective of the gender and I can release all the evidence, with or without Ravi’s permission, in the court of law, from my notes of our therapy sessions. Anything to do with his divorce has to be questioned with Ravi and Aarti and their leading families."

"Just because Aarti is afraid of what she’s done to Ravi, she cannot use me as scapegoat to cover up her doings. What Aarti has been doing in the last one month in tarnishing his image and to his bank accounts are questionable. This is not my circus and I cannot be battling this. If these rumour mills continue, I may have to consider legal action for defamation,” she concluded.