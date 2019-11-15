KBC 11: This extremely tough question for Rs 6.4 lakh made Marieatta Mendis quit Amitabh Bachchan's show

In Thursday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, contestant Marietta Mendis, from Delhi went on to play the eleventh question worth Rs 6,40,000. However, she gave a wrong answer and had to leave the show with only Rs 3,20,000.
While Mendis exhausted all her lifelines till the tenth question, she was quite confident about her answer 'street children' for the eleventh question which was "Annie Sharp, a Christian missionary from England, founded the first school for whom in India in Amritsar in 1887?"
Options for the question included visually impaired, street children, bonded labourers and widows.
Unfortunately, Mendis answer went wrong as it wasn't the street children, but the visually impaired for whom Annie founded the first school in Amritsar.
The next contestant to sit on the hot seat was Khusbhoo Tiwar who continued in the game by winning an amount of Rs 5,000, and would be a rollover contestant for the next episode.
