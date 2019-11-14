KBC 11: This Dimple Question On Lord Vishnu For Rs 3.2 Lakh Made Chandan Kumar Quit Bachchan’s Show

In Wednesday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, rollover contestant Chandan Kumar from Jharkhand resumed playing on the hot seat. Kumar continued by answering the eighth question worth Rs 80,000 and by the ninth question, he exhausted all his lifelines and won Rs 1,60,000.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)