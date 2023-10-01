Kavitta Verma Shares She Shot Kaala In The Lowest Phase Of Her Career

Kavitta Verma is currently garnering praises for her performance in Kaala directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The actress was earlier seen in films like Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Policegiri and a few more. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about her struggles, casting couch and more.

Talking about being a part of Kaala, she gushes, “I am thrilled to have been a part of this project that not only challenged me creatively but also resonated with the audience. It's moments like these that make an actor's journey all the more fulfilling and enriching. I must say, Kaala has been a truly remarkable journey for me, filled with valuable lessons and experiences.”

“One of the highlights of this journey was the opportunity to write the teaser poetry, and of course, to act in the series itself. Both of these experiences were quite special to me. Bejoy just said one word Kaala and asked me to encompass the energy of black and how our lives get entwined with the same,” she adds.

Kavitta, who has been a part of a number of projects enjoys taking up parts that challenge her. However, even for an actor like her there is a dearth of good work. “I worked in films with Sanjay Dutt sir, Akashara Hassan, and Vivaan Shah. I did my best, but somehow, the films did not perform well at the box office. These were good opportunities that went unnoticed due to the films' box office failure. I often feel like I am on a solitary journey. I believe that every experience, including failure, contributes to our growth and shapes our path. So, I remain optimistic, determined, and grateful for the journey,” she reveals.

While she has been here for sometime now, she feels that struggle in the industry never ends. “I did Kaala during one of the lowest phases in my life. I was going through a personal life crisis and found Kaala as a way to divert my attention. The life of an actor is a continuous journey filled with its fair share of struggles and challenges moving forward is the constant battle with rejection and passing out with flying colours,” she explains.

“However, in the face of these setbacks, resilience becomes a crucial virtue. To persist, to rise from the disappointment, and to continue pursuing one's dreams is a testament to an actor's dedication and belief in their talent,” she avers.

Casting couch is believed to be one of the sad realities of showbiz, to which the actress, she tells, “I must acknowledge that the casting couch does exist. It's an uncomfortable reality that many individuals within the industry have faced at one point or another. However, how one chooses to navigate and respond to such situations can vary greatly.”

“In my opinion, the most crucial aspect of dealing with the casting couch is the ability to say no, even when it means potentially sacrificing an opportunity. It's about maintaining one's integrity and self-respect, even in the face of professional challenges. Ultimately, how we decide to move forward in our careers is a deeply personal choice, and each person's journey is unique,” she quips on a parting note,” she signs off.

