Katrina Kaif To Make A Comeback With Chandni Bar 2 Alongside Tabu: Report

Katrina Kaif In Chandni Bar 2? |

Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar, starring Tabu in the lead role, was released in 2001, and last year, a sequel to the film was announced. While the makers have not yet confirmed which actress will be seen in Chandni Bar 2, according to a report in Filmfare, Katrina might be seen in the film, which will be directed by Ajay Bahl.

A source told the portal that the Tiger 3 actress may be in the final cast list of Chandni Bar 2, which might feature Tabu as well. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Katrina Kaif's Comeback Reports

Katrina has been in the news because of reports about her comeback. A few days ago, a report in India Today suggested that the actress is reading scripts and is eyeing OTT projects. However, later, an insider denied the reports.

The source said, “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification."

Katrina's last release was Merry Christmas in 2024. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics but failed to make a mark at the box office.

In November last year, she and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, and named him Vihaan. Currently, the actress is on a maternity break, but her fans are eagerly waiting for her acting comeback.

Chandni Bar - The Cult Film

Chandni Bar won multiple awards, including four National Awards: National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, Best Actress (Tabu), Best Supporting Actor (Atul Kulkarni), and Best Supporting Actress (Ananya Khare). The film has attained cult status and is still regarded as one of Tabu's best performances.

So, let's wait for an official confirmation about the cast of Chandni Bar 2.