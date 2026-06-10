Katrina Kaif All Set To Make A Comeback After Maternity Break? Here's What We Know

Katrina Kaif To Make A Comeback Soon? | Instagram

Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screens in the 2024 release Merry Christmas, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. She didn't sign any film after that, and in November 2025, she welcomed her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal, and the actress is currently on a maternity break. However, according to a report, Katrina is planning to make a comeback, and is eyeing on OTT projects.

A source India Today, “Katrina Kaif is back to reading scripts after embracing motherhood recently. The actress is reportedly planning to return to a film set by the second half of 2027 and is actively looking for the right script, something that is worth her time. For the same, she seems interested in exploring streaming projects that could provide better opportunities for actors."

The source added that the actress is in no rush to sign a project and is looking forward to a role that aligns with her current priorities, both as an actor and a mother.

Well, we are sure that Katrina's fans would be quite happy to know that the actress is considering a comeback.

If Katrina agrees to do a web movie or web series, it will mark her debut OTT debut. Till now, none of her films have received a direct-to-digital release.

Katrina Kaif Instagram

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, and she is busy spending some family time with her husband and son. A few days ago, she shared a few pictures from her family vacation and captioned it as, "May…….. you’ve been amazing 🤩 Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever …. And the best coffee too…"

She further wrote, "Happy Family , but mummy has a strange hairstyle 😯 Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you Sugar ✔️ Gluten ✔️ Dairy ✔️ Gujapati Kulapati has a cold ……. I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it (sic)."