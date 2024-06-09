Katrina Kaif Returns To Mumbai After 3 Months Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Flaunts All-Black Layered Look

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been all over the news of late, ever since reports went viral claiming that she was expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal. And amid the rumours, the actress returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday after an almost three-months-long vacation in London.

Several photos and videos of Katrina are now splashed all over the internet in which she can be seen looking radiant as she stepped out of the airport. Known for her comfy and minimalistic airport looks, the actress donned an all-black attire, and she even layered it up with a black trench coat.

The paparazzi gathered around her as soon as they caught a glimpse of her after three long months, and Katrina too was all smiles as the cameras flashed at her. She even waved the paps a sweet bye before zooming off in her car.

Fans of the actress rejoiced on seeing her back in the city. Netizens even speculated that she wore loose black clothes and a trench coat in this weather to conceal her baby bump.

Katrina and Vicky had been away from the media glare ever since the Ambani bash in Jamnagar in March. The two jetted off to London soon after the bash, and while the actress stayed there, Vicky was seen shuttling between Mumbai and London multiple times.

Several photos and videos of the couple from London had also surfaced on the internet, and in one of them, fans claimed to have spotted a tiny baby bump on Katrina, and Vicky too was seen being a protective husband.

Reports had also claimed that just like their neighbours Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Katrina and Vicky too have decided to give birth to their child in London to keep the baby away from the spotlight.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumours.