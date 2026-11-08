'Katon Ne Poori Intestine Fadd Di...': Bigg Boss Fame Rajat Dalal's Pet Dog Dies After Swallowing Plant Thorns, Shares Heartbreaking Note

Rajat Dalal Shares Heartbreaking News Of Pet Dog Ballu’s Death | Instagram

Fitness influencer and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal announced the death of his pet dog, Ballu, who passed away on Sunday, November 8. The influencer took to social media to share the heartbreaking news, revealing that his beloved pet had been battling serious complications after swallowing thorns from a plant.

Rajat Dalal Mourns Pet Dog Ballu’s Death

Sharing a series of unseen pictures with Ballu on his Instagram handle, Rajat penned an emotional note announcing his death. The caption read, "BALLU MERA PYARA BETA. 12 June 2026 - 8 Nov 2026. Kuch kamiyan jeewan bhar ke liye reh jati hai."

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Rajat Dalal Reveals Details Of Tragic Incident

Rajat also shared details about what led to Ballu's deteriorating health through his Instagram Stories. Recalling the incident, he revealed that Ballu had eaten an entire plant on October 31 and swallowed its thorns. He said, "31 October ko Ballu ne poora paudha kha liya tha, jismein kaante the. Usne woh kaante nigal liye, aur un kaanton ne uski poori intestine phaad di."

Rajat further revealed that Ballu was taken to a hospital and received treatment. However, his condition remained critical due to the severe internal injuries. The influencer shared that he had sensed the previous day that Ballu might not survive. Recalling his final moments, Rajat revealed that Ballu was roaming around him on Saturday, but the following morning, he found his beloved pet dead.

Soon after Rajat shared the heartbreaking update, several celebrities and fans extended their condolences.

Actor Varun Dhawan reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis, while Samarth Jurel wrote, "Om Shanti." Krishna Shroff, Yuvika Chaudhary, Suyyash Rai and several others also expressed their support and sent love to Rajat during this difficult time.