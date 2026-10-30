Rajat Dalal Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Wife, Jokes About Saving Money On 'Brakes'; See Photos

Fitness influencer and Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal celebrated Karwa Chauth with his wife on Thursday (October 30). While the couple's pictures caught everyone's attention, it was Rajat's witty caption that became the highlight of his social media post.

Rajat took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their terrace celebration. In one photograph, he can be seen offering water to his wife as she breaks her fast. Another picture shows his wife looking at him through a sieve, following the Karwa Chauth ritual. The couple also posed together while holding a decorated puja thali.

Rajat Dalal's Karwa Chauth post

However, Rajat added a hilarious twist to the festive moment with his caption. Taking a playful dig at the Karwa Chauth fast, he wrote, "Meri biwi ne bht mehnat se vrat rakha hai, ab brakes lgwane ka kharcha khatam (My wife has observed the fast with great dedication, so now I won't have to spend money on getting the brakes repaired)."

The humorous remark appeared to be a playful reference to his wife's fasting and his driving expenses, giving the otherwise romantic post a funny touch.

For the occasion, Rajat opted for a brown kurta-pyjama, while his wife looked elegant in a pink traditional outfit paired with a red dupatta.

Rajat Dalal's marriage and relationship

Rajat Dalal married his longtime girlfriend on March 29, 2026, in a dreamy lakeside wedding ceremony. However, he chose to keep his wife's name and personal details away from the public eye. Announcing the new chapter of his life on Instagram after the wedding, he wrote, "Jeevan ke nayi pehlu ki shuruwaat."

Since Rajat had not previously shared much about his relationship, his wedding announcement left several fans wondering whether it was an arranged marriage. Addressing the speculation, the influencer later clarified in another video that he had been dating his girlfriend even before entering Bigg Boss 18.

Who is Rajat Dalal's wife?

According to media reports, Rajat's wife's name is Mahi Rana. She is not from the entertainment industry and maintains a low public profile.