'Main Hamesha Gaadi Sahi Lagata Hoon': Rajat Dalal Reacts After Banging Thar Into Car Blocking His Way In Faridabad Parking - VIDEO

Fitness influencer and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has once again grabbed attention after sharing videos showing him hitting another car with his Thar after it allegedly blocked his way in a parking area in Faridabad, Haryana.

Rajat posted several videos on his Instagram stories, claiming that his vehicle had been blocked from both the front and back by other cars in the parking area in Sector 16. According to him, there was no space for him to take his Thar out.

The influencer later addressed the incident in another video and denied that the footage was created as part of any scripted or promotional activity.

Rajat Dalal on Instagram story after this incident https://t.co/7KvRYvSh5a pic.twitter.com/wCHDxk0XyM — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 30, 2026

He said, "It was not a scripted or promotional video. Sector 16, Faridabad, ke parking ka roz ka hi hai. Jo log aate hai unko pata hai. Main hamesha meri gaadi sahi lagata hoon. Toh agar koi dusra laga ke gaya hai galat toh uske chakkar mein main roz roz late nahi ho sakta. Main bhi ek insaan hoon, meri bhi ek limit hai. Aage ya peeche agar tum gaadi lagate ho kisi majboori mein toh apna number likh ke jao. Naa toh main samaaj sudharak hoon aur naa toh main sab ka theka utha ke rakha hoon. Naa main zabardasti accha bann ke dikha sakta."

Sharing a video of the situation, Rajat claimed that such incidents were a regular occurrence. He wrote, "Roz ka drama hai. Everyday they find my car only to block."

Rajat Dalal says he waited for 45-50 minutes

In another video, Rajat was seen driving his Thar into the car parked in front of him before leaving the parking area. He claimed that he had waited for the owner of the vehicle to arrive and remove it.

According to Rajat, he waited for around 45 to 50 minutes, but the owner neither returned nor left a contact number on the car. Explaining his decision to drive into the vehicle, he wrote, “Patiently waited for 45-50 minutes, no contact number, nothing.”

Rajat Dalal has faced road-related controversy before

This is not the first time Rajat has faced scrutiny over an alleged incident involving his behaviour on the road. In 2024, he was accused of hitting a bike rider with his car and continuing to drive without stopping while allegedly travelling at a high speed.

Earlier, Rajat was also arrested and later released on bail in a case involving allegations that he kidnapped and assaulted an 18-year-old student over an Instagram post.

Rajat Dalal is a powerlifter and television personality from Faridabad, Haryana. He gained recognition after appearing on reality shows including Bigg Boss 18 and The 50.