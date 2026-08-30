BB Fame Rajat Dalal's Car Gets Blocked, He Waits 45 Minutes Before Banging Into Another Vehicle To Drive Out- VIDEO

Rajat Dalal’s Thar Hits Car While Exiting Crowded Parking | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal has once again caught attention online after a video showing a parking dispute involving the fitness influencer surfaced on social media. The incident took place in a crowded parking area, where Dalal’s Mahindra Thar was blocked by another vehicle in front of him.

Rajat Dalal Appears To Hit Car Amid Parking Dispute

Dalal, took to his Instagram story, to share that he waited for around 45-50 minutes after finding his way out blocked. The vehicle that was obstructing his Thar allegedly did not have a contact number displayed, leaving him unable to reach its owner and resolve the situation.

The video further appears to show Dalal eventually attempting to get his Mahindra Thar out of the tightly packed parking space. In the process, he can be seen forcefully banging his vehicle into another car to create enough room to drive away.

Check out the video:

'Roj Ka Drama Hai'

Rajat shared a photo of his Thar being blocked by another vehicle parked directly in front of it. Sharing the picture on social media, he wrote, "Roz ka drama hai yaar. Itni badi parking me itni gaadiyon me meri hi gaadi milti hai humesha!"

Rajat Dalal is a powerlifter and television personality who was born and raised in Faridabad, Haryana. He has participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 18 and The 50, which helped him gain wider recognition.

In March 2026, he married Mahi, an athlete and his longtime partner.

He was also earlier linked with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Chahat Pandey but he refused the dating rumours and clarified that he considers her as his sister.