'Mera Jhagda Isi Baat Ka Tha...': Prince Narula Opens Up On Clash With Rajat Dalal, Calls It 'Hooliganism'

Prince Narula Calls Out Rajat Dalal’s ‘Hooliganism’ |

There was a significant rift between Rajat Dalal and Prince Narula in The 50 house. However, after the show ended, contestants claimed that their clashes were only for the cameras and that off-screen, they are like friends. Despite this, Prince opened up about why he clashed with Rajat, accusing him of "hooliganism."

Prince explained that he had issues with Rajat because of his behavior, claiming he had asked him to play fair in the game or else he too would respond in kind. Addressing Rajat's conduct, Prince told News18, "Mera jhagda sirf isi baat ka tha ki jab tum industry mein aaye ho, toh industry bahut saaf suthri hai, toh tum ye sab chodkar aao." Warning of a strong response, he added, "Warna hum bhi bhule nahi hain ye sab, hum bhi ye karna jaante hain. Mera jawab sabko isi liye teekha lagta hai kyunki logon ne mujhe pehle real life mein bhadakte nahi dekha."

Prince further said that as a grown-up, he usually takes a step back and responds carefully, but going forward, he intends to hit back with the same intensity.

He also labeled Divya Agarwal and Adnaan Shaikh as being "hungry for fame." Speaking about his post-show controversy with Divya, Prince said, "Mujhe in cheezon se farak nahi padta, main aage badh chuka hoon." He added that controversies tend to follow him because he is also “a person of hot head.”

During the show, Rajat accused Prince of playing a "dirty game." Responding, Prince said, "It takes around six to seven years to really learn, and after that they’ll also reach this level where people talk about them." Speaking to Times Now, he questioned what "dirty game" really meant, explaining that everyone in his alliance played the game openly and he never hid anything from anyone.

The 50 aired on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar, featuring 50 contestants from different fields, including actors and influencers. Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner of the season.