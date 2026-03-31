 Kathanar Teaser Trailer X Twitter Review: 'Masterclass', 'Not Fully Impressed'; Jayasurya & Anushka Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKathanar Teaser Trailer X Twitter Review: 'Masterclass', 'Not Fully Impressed'; Jayasurya & Anushka Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Kathanar Teaser Trailer X Twitter Review: 'Masterclass', 'Not Fully Impressed'; Jayasurya & Anushka Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The teaser trailer of the Malayalam film Kathanar was released on Tuesday, and it has received a mixed response from netizens. The movie stars Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Kathanar Teaser Trailer X Review | Instagram

Malayalam star Jayasurya is currently enjoying the success of Aadu 3, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office globally. Now, he is all set for his next movie titled Kathanar, which will get a pan-India release. The film is directed by Rojin Thomas, and it will mark Anushka Shetty's Malayalam debut.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser trailer of the film, and while it has grabbed everyone's attention, netizens have given mixed reviews to it. A netizen tweeted, "The #Kathanar trailer is a masterclass in atmosphere. 🎥 Beautifully shot without trying too hard, and that background score? Pure mystery. It’s refreshing to see a concept that steps away from the routine. Global standards, rooted storytelling (sic)."

Read Also
Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa Vibes', 'Big Blockbuster'; Akshay Kumar Starrer...
article-image

Another X user wrote, "Not fully impressed with the glimpse… but the grand scale & visuals give hope (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Grand production scale, strong background score, and rich visuals let down by weak dialogues. Some lines were barely understandable too. Still, high hopes for this one (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Anushka's fans are super excited for Kathanar, as it will mark her Malayalam film debut. She was last seen in the Telugu film Ghaati, which was released in 2025. The film had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Read Also
The Kerala Story 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Feels Like Propaganda'; Vipul Shah's Film Gets...
article-image

Kathanar Release Date

The makers have not yet officially announced the release date of the film, but in the teaser trailer, it has been revealed that the movie will hit the big screens during the monsoon this year. So, the audience is expecting it to be released in June or July.

While Telugu and Tamil films have grabbed the attention of Hindi audiences in the past, not many Malayalam films, dubbed in Hindi, have left a strong mark at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see what response Kathanar will get in Hindi markets.

Follow us on