Bhooth Bangla Teaser X (Twitter) Review: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa Vibes', 'Big Blockbuster'; Akshay Kumar Starrer Impresses Netizens

Bhooth Bangla Teaser | YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla has been released. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani. The teaser has started trending on social media, and well, netizens are sharing their review on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Gave slight Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes, but Akshay Kumar really suits this kind of role. Overall a good teaser. #BhoothBanglaTeaser #BhootBangla (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Omg this #BhoothBanglaTeaser already feels like blockbuster vibes (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "The teaser is a surprise package for me.... Indeed 👍🏻 #BhoothBanglaTeaser is a classic comedy ride.... Seems like this is a big BLOCKBUSTER incoming (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bhooth Bangla marks the comeback of director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, so the expectations from the film are quite high. The two have teamed up after more than 15 years. Also, with actors like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, Bhooth Bangla is expected to be a laugh riot.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Dacoit: A Love Story, which stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. While it is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well.

But, more than Dacoit, Bhooth Bangla might have to face the Dhurandhar 2 tsunami at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer is releasing in theatres three weeks after Dhurandhar The Revenge. So, that might affect Bhooth Bangla. However, maybe the family audience would prefer to watch Bhooth Bangla once it is released.

Last year, when Dhurandhar was released in December, the film continued to do well at the box office for more than a month, affecting the collections of the movies that were released in later weeks.