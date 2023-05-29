'Kathal' actress Sanya Malhotra reveals THIS about her life post Pagglait

Pic: Instagram/Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra is on a roll. Her recent digital release, Kathal, has received critical acclaim and audience love. Sanya, who plays a cop in the movie, is elated with the appreciation she’s been showered with. The year 2023 looks bright for Sanya as she will be seen in two mega releases –Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about working with Guneet Monga, her journey, and more. Excerpts:

How do you manage to stand out in films you have done so far? Is there any formula besides being a good actor?

I do whatever instinctively I feel is right for me as an actor and luckily, all my instincts have been working out for my career. I also thank producers and directors, who can see me in all those characters. I might not have the confidence to do those roles but they somehow had faith in me.

Carrying forward your bond with Guneet Monga of Pagglait, how was your camaraderie with her during the making of Kathal?

I go back to the time when Guneet offered me Pagglait. I didn’t have the confidence to back a film like that then and did it because she and Umesh sir (director) had. That was the reason I played Sandhya the way I did. We all know if Guneet is backing a film, it has to be something meaningful. My association with her was fruitful.

Go on…

There was a major shift in my career after Pagglait. Industry and audiences started seeing me as an actor. I knew that if Pagglait gave me so much, so I couldn’t say no to Kathal. I am fortunate that she always makes me a part of her important films.

OTT has fizzled out the star structure entirely. What are your thoughts?

I never aspired to become a star. I just wanted to be known as an actor. Even before I signed Dangal, I never wanted to be a star. I just wanted to be a part of good films and that has been my only goal ever since I entered films. The love I got for my character Babita in Dangal also kind of conditioned me. I want to keep moving forward with good work. I am constantly working for the love of the audiences that they give me.

Do you feel OTT is also a liberal medium than films?

It has increased the ecosystem for the creators. We can experiment with our performances. The makers can make anything to tell their respective stories, be it an anthology or a short film.

How do you take the social media invasion?

There are pros and cons to social media. For me, the pro is that I could able to connect with my audience daily. People from all over are making creative reels with Kathal (jackfruit). I enjoy that. Whenever my work comes out, I am more active on social media. I take my breaks to detox myself in a way.