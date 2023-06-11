Kathal Actor Anant Joshi On Co-Star Sanya Malhotra: I’m So Proud That I Can Call Her My Friend

The world has watched and loved the latest Sanya Malhotra-fronted Kathal, which is streaming on Netflix. A social satire that deploys jackfruits as its central character to deliver a larger messaging, it was refreshing to see a romantic track between Sanya, who plays Inspector Mahima Basor and young actor Anant Joshi, who plays Constable Saurabh Dwivedi.

The Free Press Journal caught up with Anant for an exclusive interaction.

In a still from 'Kathal' with Sanya Malhotra

Ask him if he is able to process the overwhelming love and feedback that he has been receiving for Saurabh and he says, “I see everybody takes time to kind of explain what they took out of the film, that how the characters were so simple and how there was almost this sort of need for the audience to watch something simple and without crying, without abuses and without unnecessary drama. So, I think that’s a huge compliment for me, for the filmmakers and for all of us, who are a part of it.”

People have largely resonated with the sensitive portrayal of Saurabh’s character. Anant explains, “I believe that men have a larger pressure of the patriarchy that we talk about. So, this pressure has to be taken off. We need men to be simple and more human. That they are completely capable of having softer emotions. I think we have just put that pressure on men to be alpha and that they’re not sensitive to what’s happening around them. Things are changing. I’m happy that I became a part of that change through Saurabh’s character.”

Speaking about the experience of sharing screen space with Sanya, Anant expresses, “I’m so proud that I can call her my friend after this film. It was such a learning experience for me while working with her. She’s so professional and so talented. She would always show up on time and be prepared for the day. It comes very naturally to her. She isn’t nice to you just because she’s a public figure.”

Kathal features an ensemble cast of seasoned actors including Vijay Raaz, Neha Saraf, Rajpal Yadav and Raghubir Yadav. “It was an honour and a privilege for me to be sharing the screen with them and laughing alongside them. They’re so amazing that they give you enough space to completely bloom and shine in your moment. That they are all such secure actors, leaves no room for competition,” he gushes.

The actor will be next seen in 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. But he certainly has a wishlist of filmmakers that he’s hoping to collaborate with. “Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are the names that immediately come to my mind,” Anant concludes.